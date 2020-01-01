Hilary Duff 'frustrated' by typecasting following Lizzie McGuire success

Hilary Duff grew frustrated when producers attempted to typecast her following her success as Lizzie McGuire.

The 33-year-old actress starred in the lead role in the hit Disney Channel series from 2001 to 2004 and she struggled to land roles after the show came to an end.

"I definitely went through big frustrations of being like, 'Why can I not get a shot at being someone else?'" Hilary told Cosmopolitan U.K. magazine. "Not that I want to dog every casting director out there, but there's a very small handful of people who are character actors and can be hired for roles that are truly different from one another.

"I would get to producer callback and they'd be like, 'She's so great and she gave us the best reading and blah blah blah, but she's Hilary Duff...'"

However, things changed when her comedy-drama series Younger came around, with Hilary sharing: "I'm at such a different place in my life now, being a mother and a wife - it doesn't weigh on me anymore.

"I don't feel like people only see me that way, but (even) when they do, I feel appreciative of it because she was very impactful on so many people's lives."

Hilary had been set to return for a planned Lizzie McGuire reboot, but the project ground to a halt as the show's original creator, Terri Minsky, stepped down in January amid creative differences with Disney bosses.

The actress subsequently hinted the issue at the centre of the dispute had to do with the more grown-up themes of the revamped series, which she was fighting network bosses to keep "real and relatable".