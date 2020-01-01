Armie Hammer sought out therapy while battling mental health issues during lockdown

Armie Hammer reached out to a therapist as he battled mental health issues while spending the Covid-19 lockdown alone.

The Rebecca actor announced in July he was splitting from his wife Elizabeth Chambers, and subsequently spent time on his own in the Cayman Islands after the pandemic paused his filming schedule.

Speaking to GQ magazine, the Call Me By Your Name star confessed he struggled with the isolation and eventually reached out to a therapist.

"I was more or less on my own, just trying to get through it," the star explained. "I knew I was not doing a very good job so I called my buddy in the States. I was like, 'Hey, man, I know you work in mental health. Do you have someone I can talk to?' And I just started talking to a therapist, twice a week."

The Social Network actor added: "It just sort of regulated everything and gave me the tools for dealing with things. It gave me a fresh perspective and it was incredibly helpful.

"I've been in therapy before, but this was a dire situation. And now I just think everyone needs to be in therapy, period, across the board. Everyone needs to be talking to someone and if you're not, you're doing something wrong."

Armie and Elizabeth, who married in 2010, are parents to daughter Harper, five, and son Ford, three.