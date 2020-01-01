Donald Glover is a dad of three

Actor and rapper Donald Glover quietly became a dad-of-three during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Solo: A Star Wars Story star has revealed he and partner Michelle White welcomed their third child together back in May in a new GQ interview with Michaela Coel, published on Wednesday.

He admitted his joy as a new dad was short-lived as his baby boy was born as the Black Lives Matter movement rose up following the death of George Floyd at the hands of cops in Minnesota.

"It was nuts," he explained.

"I was in the hospital bed. My son had just been born, like, an hour before, and I was watching the George Floyd video. It was such a weird moment," he recalled.

"I’m watching that video and it’s, like, eight minutes long, so you’re sitting there and I had just had this amazing, joyful, expanding moment," he recollected, referring to the shocking video footage of Floyd's arrest. Glover described feeling "empathy and compassion and the terror and the joy" at the time.

He also revealed his son is named after his father, Donald Glover, Sr, who died in 2018.

The star, who also performs under the name Childish Gambino, and his girlfriend first became parents in early 2016, when baby Legend was born. Glover announced White was pregnant with their second child while accepting the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2017 Emmys.