Armie Hammer insists 'change isn't a bad thing' amid divorce with wife Elizabeth Chambers

Armie Hammer has reflected on the COVID-19 crisis as a time of "great change" as he opened up on his divorce with wife Elizabeth Chambers.

The Call Me By Your Name star features in the second annual GQ Heroes issue, honouring stars across entertainment, politics, advocacy, sport, luxury, media, art and tech.

In an interview for the publication, Armie spoke out on his shock split, admitting it's not an "easy thing to go through" and insisting: "It's not about whether it was your idea or not, or whether you think it's the right idea or you don't".

The 34-year-old described a separation "like this" as "a seriously seismic event in someone's life".

He added: "And there's a lot of shifting and a lot of growing pains and a lot of changes."

Contemplating change as a "universal constant" Armie shared: "I mean, change is not a bad thing always, but that doesn't mean it's painless."

He elaborated: "Elizabeth and I are two adults making this decision and the priority is how do we do it in a way that affects our children the least?"

Armie and Elizabeth share two children - Harper, five, and Ford, three. The former couple shocked fans by announcing the end of their 10-year marriage in July.

Elizabeth cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split and asked for primary physical custody of five-year-old daughter Harper and three-year-old son Ford, but still wants joint legal custody with the actor.