Lily James: 'Lockdown made me want to become another person'

Lily James was forced to "confront things about" herself during the Covid-19 lockdown.

As the pandemic escalated earlier this year and lockdown measures were enforced worldwide, the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star admitted she realised that "repeating yourself is the death of creativity" and subsequently developed a new outlook on her life and career.

James told Harper's Bazaar magazine: "Lockdown forces you to confront things about yourself, and part of stopping was realising that repeating yourself is the death of creativity."

She went on: "I just know that I want to try to stretch myself and become another person," adding: "I hope that’s what next year will bring."

The actress, who celebrated her 31st birthday in April, went on to reflect on her personal growth and confessed that, while she thought she'd finally found herself, she "still feel(s) like a child".

"Lots of girlfriends said to me, 'Oh, you feel so much relief in your thirties, you know who you are'," the actress recalled.

"I thought I was there, but then realised I’m actually not. I think I’ll probably always be quite a 'searching' person," she shared, contemplating: "I can’t picture getting to a point where I’ll feel like, 'Oh, I’ve grown.' I still feel like a child."