Oscar Isaac and Jake Gyllenhaal to star in drama about making The Godfather





Oscar Isaac and Jake Gyllenhaal have signed up to star in an upcoming drama about the making of The Godfather.



The film, titled Francis and The Godfather, will feature Isaac as legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, while Gyllenhaal will play Paramount Pictures boss Robert Evans, according to Deadline.



Directed by Barry Levinson, the drama will document the turbulent production of the 1972 classic, and is based on a script originally written by Andrew Farotte, but has been redeveloped by Levinson.



"Out of the madness of production, and against all odds, a classic film happened," the Rain Man director said.



And Coppola, who went on to make two more Godfather movies, told Deadline that the upcoming movie has his blessing.



"Any movie that Barry Levinson makes about anything, will be interesting and worthwhile!" he stated.



The Godfather was based on author Mario Puzo's best-selling 1969 novel of the same name, and Coppola was reportedly involved in bitter battles with Evans about the hugely expensive film, which featured a stellar cast including Al Pacino, Robert Duvall, James Caan, and Diane Keaton.



Coppola was also at war with Evans and the studio over his decision to cast Marlon Brando as patriarch and mob boss Vito Corleone as he hadn't been cast in a film in years and was considered too eccentric and unreliable.



Meanwhile, Evans was under pressure to deliver a successful blockbuster to save the ailing studio and was faced with confrontations from real-life gangsters who were disgruntled at the content of the film.