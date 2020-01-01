NEWS Ben Stiller and Lily James in talks to join pandemic-themed heist movie Newsdesk Share with :





Ben Stiller and Lily James are in talks to join the cast of Doug Liman's heist movie Lockdown, which has already begun production in London.



In early September, it was reported that Anne Hathaway was in talks to join the Edge of Tomorrow director's heist-themed romantic comedy and now the rest of the cast is coming together.



Representatives for AGC Studios announced on Wednesday that Stiller, James, Stephen Merchant, Dule Hill, Jazmyn Simon, and Mark Gatiss are in talks to join Hathaway and her co-lead Chiwetel Ejiofor for the production, which is already filming.



Set against the backdrop of the Covid-19 lockdown, the comedy-drama tells the story of how sparring couple Linda (Hathaway) and Paxton (Ejiofor) call a truce to attempt a high-risk, high-stakes jewellery heist at the world’s most exclusive department store, Harrods.



The film is shooting on location in the U.K. during October under strict safety protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic, with Harrods granting the production permission to use the landmark as a backdrop.



Liman is directing from a screenplay written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and the project is being produced by P.J. van Sandwijk, Alison Winter, and Michael Lesslie, with AGC’s Stuart Ford and Miguel Palos executive producing.



The film marks Stiller's first movie role since 2017 as he was been focused on directing of late, with his 2018 TV show Escape at Dannemora receiving multiple Emmy nominations.



James has a number of projects in the pipeline and will be seen in the latest film adaptation of Daphne du Maurier's classic novel Rebecca when it debuts on Netflix later this month.