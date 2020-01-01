NEWS Kim Kardashian and Gabrielle Union lead condolences for Chrissy Teigen after miscarriage Newsdesk Share with :





Kim Kardashian and Gabrielle Union are among the stars sending their condolences to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend after the tragic loss of their baby boy.



The model announced the devastating news that she'd miscarried on her Instagram page on Wednesday night, revealing doctors had been unable to save their baby boy despite two blood transfusions and other medical interventions.



She shared the news alongside several black-and-white pictures of herself and John, one of which showed them cradling their son, who they had named Jack, with the couple's celebrity friends rushing to offer their support and condolences.



"We’re always here for you and love you guys so much," Kim wrote, while Gabrielle commented, "We love you guys so much and we will be here for whatever yall need. Always."



Paris Hilton wrote, "My heart breaks for you and John. I am so sorry for your loss. Sending you and your family so much love. Love you beautiful," while Hailey Bieber added, "I’m so so sorry. Thinking of you and John, praying for you guys and sending you so much love during this time."



Viola Davis, Channing Tatum, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Selma Blair, Ruby Rose, Sophia Bush and Alyssa Milano were among the other stars sending their support, while Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress Melissa Fumero commented: "I am so astonished and in complete awe of your bravery. You just made so many women feel seen by sharing this intimate grief.



"I hope the outpouring of love you receive helps you and your family heal. Thank you for being so strong and so open. Sending you and your family so much love and light in this extraordinarily difficult time. May you always feel Jack’s love surrounding you."