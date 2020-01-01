British actor Nicholas Lyndhurst's son Archie dies aged 19

Archie Lyndhurst, children's TV star and son of Only Fools and Horses actor Nicholas Lyndhurst, has died aged 19.

The British star, who rose to fame as Ollie Coulton in the CBBC TV sitcom So Awkward, was found at his family's home in west London on 22 September and was declared dead at the scene.

Game of Thrones actor Samuel Small paid a heartbreaking tribute to his pal on Instagram, writing alongside a picture of the pair: "To my brother Archie. I still can't quite comprehend that you have passed... You still had so much life to live and I'd give anything for you to keep on living it."

Nicholas' wife Lucy, Archie's mother, wrote on the post: "He will love you and watch over you forever."

In an emotional tribute on her own page, Archie's girlfriend Sophia added in an extended note: "You were the light in the room, even on a bad day, and brought all of us together. It's true, things won't be the same without you, but while you were here you did nothing but your best to make people happy.

"The biggest heart I've ever known, thank you so much for changing my life in the 7 years we had together. I'm so grateful. My biggest regret is not telling you I loved you every single day and I hope you left us knowing it anyway. Never ever ever forgotten, and always and forever in our hearts. Sophia."

Emergency services were reportedly called "to a report of a concern for welfare" at his home. Archie's death is being treated as "unexplained but not suspicious" and police are not investigating further.

An inquest scheduled to take place next week.