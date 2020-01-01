NEWS Barbara Broccoli confirms 'No Time To Die' will be Daniel Craig's last Bond film Newsdesk Share with :





Barbara Broccoli has confirmed that 'No Time To Die' will be Daniel Craig's last film as James Bond.



The 60-year-old film producer has revealed that the highly-anticipated movie will, as reported, mark Daniel's final appearance as 007 after 14 years in the role and five films.



And Barbara - who, along with her half-brother Michael G. Wilson, took over the Bond franchise from her father Albert R. "Cubby" Broccoli in 1995 - has promised fans they can expect a classic Bond adventure when it hits screens in November.



Speaking on the first episode of 'No Time To Die: The Official James Bond Podcast', Barbara said: "We consider this film to be a classic Bond film with a modern twist.



"It's also vitally important because it is the fifth and final one that Daniel Craig is going to be doing, so it's a culmination of everything this portrayal of the character has been through and it ties up all the storylines.



"It's a pretty epic film, I have to say."



Barbara added that the new movie will contain lots of references to Ian Fleming's books.



She explained: "There's a few lines that are in the script that Bond fans will love from the books and some wonderful locations that are described in the books."



Speaking of the need for that connection to the novels, co-producer Michael added: "The writers and the directors are always looking for those moments and are always discussing them with us, of course. I think it's just something that's just in the history and they always like to see a connection to the novels, to Fleming and to the previous Bond films, so they're always looking at spotting the right spots to bring those elements into the film."



Michael is adamant that the spy series will be able to cope with Craig's departure as each actor who has played the role has brought something new and fresh to the franchise.



He said: "By recasting Bond, everyone that has done it has brought something different."

Daniel also opened up about how he wanted to bring a fresh take on the character when he made his debut as 007 in 'Casino Royale'.



The 52-year-old actor recalled: "I said to Barbara and Michael I can't do an impression of something which has gone before.



"I can try and reinvent it because that to me is fascinating - they said that is exactly what they want."