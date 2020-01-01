Lily Collins stunned by road trip proposal

Lily Collins had no idea a recent road trip with her boyfriend would end with a marriage proposal.

The actress knew she wanted to spend the rest of her life with filmmaker Charlie McDowell the second she met him and she was thrilled when he got down on one knee in New Mexico at the end of a camper van adventure.

"I can't believe I get to call myself a fiancee now," Lily told Live With Regis & Kelly.

"I was very surprised as to when and where it happened, but it was kinda one of those situations where I knew the second that I met him that I wanted to be his wife one day," she recalled.

"We were just on a road trip to New Mexico... and it happened in New Mexico," she revealed.

"It was all very much pre-planned and he did a self-timer video (of the proposal), which we were then able to later get screen grabs (from). He set the whole thing up without me knowing," she added.

But Collins was most surprised that her family and friends kept the proposal secret: "Everyone knew," she shared, "I had no idea, obviously, but when we made our FaceTime calls afterwards, they were like, 'We were trying not to say something for weeks!'"

The actress is delighted with her new rose-cut diamond ring which her new fiance designed with jewellery guru Irene Neuwirth: "It's exactly what I would have wanted," she gushed.

Newly-engaged Lily and Charlie both grew up with famous parents - her father is rocker Phil Collins and his mum and dad are actors Mary Steenburgen and Malcolm McDowell.