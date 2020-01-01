Jim Parsons' battle with Covid-19 lasted 'a month to six weeks'

Jim Parsons has expressed relief his Covid-19 battle wasn't the "kind that lingered".

The actor and his husband, Todd Spiewak, thought they had bad colds as the pandemic began but quickly realised it was something much worse when they both lost their sense of smell and taste.

While promoting his Netflix movie The Boys in the Band, the 47-year-old shared further details of his run-in with the coronavirus, noting during an interview on SiriusXM: “Apparently we aren’t the kind – luckily – that it lingered with, nor did we have major, major cases, I’d say it was mild to medium, but it was a lingering thing."

He explained: “They said quarantine for 14 days. If you think you have it, what was like that thing stuck around for a month to six weeks."

Parsons went on: “And we didn’t even lose our sense of smell and taste until after two weeks, it was like one day I felt good enough to clean the house after we had been sick."

He recalled only losing his sense of smell once he was tidying up: "I lit candles and that’s how I figured out it was gone. Cause I was like, I don’t smell those at all. And then I realised I can’t smell anything.”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Antonio Banderas, Lena Dunham, Olga Kurylenko, Kristofer Hivju, Dwayne Johnson, Daniel Dae Kim, and Kevin Hart are among the other TV and movie stars who have also battled Covid-19.