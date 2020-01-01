NEWS Hilary Swank: 'A trans actor would have been more right for Boys Don't Cry' Newsdesk Share with :





Hilary Swank has acknowledged that there are a "bunch of trans actors" who would have been "a lot more right" for her role in Boys Don't Cry.



The Million Dollar Baby star won her first Best Actress Oscar for playing transgender man Brandon Teena, who was the victim of a brutal hate crime, in the 1999 drama.



In a new interview with Variety, Swank admitted that today the role would be open to trans actors that didn't necessarily exist or have the opportunity to star in a film two decades ago.



"(Back then) trans people weren't really walking around in the world saying, 'Hey, I'm trans,'" she explained. "Twenty-one years later, not only are trans people having their lives and living, thankfully, (although) we still have a long way to go in their safety and their inclusivity, but we now have a bunch of trans actors who would obviously be a lot more right for the role and have the opportunity to actually audition for the role."



The two-time Oscar winner is a big supporter of the new inclusion standards the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organisation behind the Academy Awards, have introduced. Films have to fulfil certain diversity criteria to be eligible for Best Picture, and this has proved controversial, with some praising the move and others believing it kills creativity.



Swank believes it's a step in the direction to help better represent modern society.



"In order to create change and to really make people tell stories that represent the world in which we live in - which is a colourful world full of all different types of people - rules like that need to be set," Swank said. "There are so many stories in my 29 years of being in this business that have been told from a white straight male's point-of-view, and it does a great disservice to people who are living in the world because they don't get to see themselves represented on the screen in a way that makes them feel seen and heard."