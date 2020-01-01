NEWS Jamie Foxx to reprise villain Electro for Spider-Man 3 - report Newsdesk Share with :





Jamie Foxx is reportedly set to reprise his villain Electro for the upcoming Spider-Man 3.



The Oscar-winning actor played the electrified supervillain in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in 2014, opposite Andrew Garfield as the web-slinging superhero.



The movie was panned by critics and fans alike, and stalled at the box office, but it appears that Electro is to star in the third Spider-Man movie, with Tom Holland reprising his role as Peter Parker and his crime-fighting alter-ego, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have teamed up once again for another Spider-Man instalment, with Jon Watts, who helmed Spider-Man: Homecoming and last year's Spider-Man: Far From Home, handed directing duties.

Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal are producing the superhero blockbuster, which is set to be released in November, 2021.



Filming is expected to begin in Atlanta later this year, with Zendaya, Marisa Tomei and Jacob Batalon reprising their roles, and storyline details have so far been kept under wraps.



However, fans on social media have speculated that Spider-Man 3 will incorporate a Marvel multi-verse, in which different incarnations of the web-slinging superhero – and villains – will appear, similar to 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.



J.K. Simmons reprised his role as Daily Bugle editor J. Jonah Jameson in a cameo in the end credits of Spider-Man: Far From Home, and recently confirmed he would be playing the outspoken newspaper boss in the upcoming third instalment.



The Oscar winner made his debut as Jameson in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, which starred Tobey Maguire as the superhero, back in 2002.