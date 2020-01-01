Covid-19 survivor Alyssa Milano leads celebrity reactions to Donald Trump's diagnosis

Covid-19 survivor Alyssa Milano reacted to Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis on social media by insisting she "wouldn't wish this virus on my worst enemy".

It was announced early on Friday morning that the U.S. President and his wife Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus and that they will isolate in the White House while they recover.

The former Charmed star, who was diagnosed with the virus earlier this year, told her followers that although she's not a fan of the U.S. president, she wouldn't wish for him to contract it.

"As someone who has had #COVID19 and still suffers from post-covid syndrome, I can honestly say with all that I am that I wouldn’t wish this virus on my worst enemy," she wrote. "Please wear a mask."

"They will have access to every medical support and intervention imaginable. I just hope I don’t have to hear later 'it’s just a bad flu'," Patricia Arquette added.

Other tweets were somewhat less sympathetic, with Padma Lakshmi calling it "karma", while Todrick Hall wrote, "2020 is that b**ch a*s gift that keeps on giving! Trump got on tv mask shaming (Joe) Biden and defending his 'covid jokes' and now Trump and Melania have covid! You can’t make this stuff up!"

Trump and Melania's positive tests came just hours after one of the POTUS' top aides, Hope Hicks, revealed she had contracted the virus, with the situation leading radio personality Scott Nevins to tweet: "Once again, a pretty young woman has gotten Donald Trump in trouble because he did not wear protection."

The president has been publicly unwilling to wear a face mask amid the pandemic and has only sported one on a handful of occasions.