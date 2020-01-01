Women punched Jason Alexander for Pretty Woman role

Actor Jason Alexander was "hated" and "punched" by women following his turn in the classic comedy Pretty Woman.

The Seinfeld star played attorney Philip Stuckey, who attempted to assault Julie Roberts' prostitute character in the film, and he reveals filmgoers struggled to separate him from his on-screen persona after the movie became a huge hit.

"Women hated me,? the actor shared on the At Home With the Creative Coalition podcast. ?I would walk down the street and women would say mean things to me. I got punched many times. I got spit on by one woman. It was a rough year."

While the beloved 1990 Garry Marshall film helped launch his career, Jason admits it was difficult for him to be associated with his nasty character.

"It was an odd way to meet a national audience because I was known around the world as the a-hole that tried to rape Julia Roberts," he adds.

Jason also admitted that it took some convincing to prove to Garry that he was the right choice for the role.

?It was a unique situation because when I got it, I fully understood that the director did not want me,? he laughed. ?I had auditioned for him, he was very sweet, and he basically said, ‘You’re too young, you’re too baby-faced, you’re too little.’ There were other people he tried to get and I don’t why they couldn’t make a deal.?

Jason is best known for playing George Costanza on the hit comedy series Seinfeld, which ran from 1989 to 1998.