Ana de Armas accidentally used Marilyn Monroe voice while filming No Time to Die

Ana de Armas accidentally used her Marilyn Monroe voice when she returned to the No Time to Die set following the three-month hiatus.

The Knives Out actress spent a year preparing to play the iconic actress in Blonde and as she was about to start shooting the film, she got a call from Bond director Cary Joji Fukunaga offering her a role in the famous spy franchise. She accepted the part of Paloma and the two projects overlapped, giving her only three weeks in London to prepare for filming.

However, just days after arriving on set, her co-star Daniel Craig got injured and she ended up with three months off, so she returned to work on Blonde and completed that movie three days before resuming filming Bond.

In an interview with Flaunt magazine, Ana revealed she initially struggled to shake off the accent she's been using for the Marilyn biopic.

"It was kind of a mess in my head," she said. "The second time I had to go back to shoot Bond, I finished filming Blonde on the Friday and started shooting No Time to Die on the Monday. It was kind of weird. I think on my first take on Bond on that Monday, I started whispering and talking like Marilyn when I spoke my first line. Cary was like, 'woah-woah-woah! Wait a second, what is happening? Who are you?'"

The movie was originally supposed to be released in cinemas in April but was postponed until November due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the Cuban star admitted she's unsure if she will be able to celebrate its eventual release with her co-stars.

"I'm looking forward to the moment and I'm really hoping... we also get a chance to celebrate after all the hard work," she shared. "I still don't really know if I'm going to see my co-stars or if we're going to get to celebrate together finally. It's Daniel's last movie and that's a big deal - it's been very emotional for everybody."