NEWS Tom Cruise thanks U.S. Navy pilots for Top Gun: Maverick training Newsdesk Share with :





Tom Cruise thanked U.S. Navy pilots for helping him to prepare for Top Gun: Maverick.



The sequel to the 1986 cult classic Top Gun sees Cruise reprise his role as test pilot Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell, alongside newcomers Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly and Ed Harris.



It was due to be released in July, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it's been postponed until next year, but that didn't stop the 58-year-old Hollywood icon from heaping praise on the pilots who trained him up to play the daring pilot once again.



"I’ve had the privilege of getting to know many of you – of working with you side by side, of being able to go through some of your training while preparing for Top Gun and then again with Top Gun: Maverick," he said in a video message at the Tailhook Association’s 2020 conference, obtained by USNI News. "You are excellent. You are the best of the best. And it is a privilege to represent you on the big screen. You deserve to be celebrated.



"You are the real heroes. And you are an inspiration. So on behalf of myself and a very proud country, thank you. Thank you for your service," he added.



It was reported that Cruise, who is well-known for doing his own death-defying stunts, refused to sign up to the sequel unless director Joseph Kosinski promised that no CGI effects would be used in the fighter jet scenes.

Top Gun: Maverick is set to be released on 2 July, 2021.