Max Ehrich accuses Demi Lovato of breaking off engagement as part of 'calculated PR stunt'

Max Ehrich has accused his ex-fiancee Demi Lovato of using their whirlwind romance as a publicity stunt.

The Skyscraper singer and The Young and the Restless star started dating in March and got engaged in July, but it emerged that they had split up last week.

The 29-year-old actor took to Instagram Live in the early hours of Friday to speak out about the break-up, after claiming he found out their engagement was off "through a tabloid" while filming new movie Southern Gospel on location in Atlanta, Georgia.

And during the video, he accused the Skyscraper star of embroiling him in a "calculated PR stunt".

"It's just the craziest thing. This is the most bizarre experience that I hope no one ever has to experience, ever. Because no person deserves to feel this way," Max told fans. "Open your eyes. Calculated PR stunt, but my team is going to hate me for saying any of this."

Max signed off by saying: "I was in love. The whole world should f**king know it. I thought I found the real deal, now I found out that I was used. But I hope the song is number one, because you know what, if that's what someone wants in the material world, here you go, you have it.

"I hope this makes you happy. Enjoy. You just lost someone who loved you fully, completely, infinitely, for everything."

Demi released her latest single, Still Have Me, earlier this week, while her collaboration with Marshmello, OK Not to be OK, came out earlier in September.