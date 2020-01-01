Priyanka Chopra completes memoir during 'productive' lockdown

Priyanka Chopra was "very productive" during the Covid-19 lockdown as she finally finished work on her memoir Unfinished.

The Baywatch actress first began working on the project two years ago after discussions with publisher Penguin Random House, but her hectic schedule soon got in the way, and she only finally finished work on the book in the past few months.

"It seems like the right time to introspect on my life, that was my reason for writing the book," she said to People. "And I think I cursed it when I called it Unfinished, because it took me two years to finish it!"

Priyanka, who is married to Jonas Brothers star Nick Jonas, enjoyed working on the forthcoming release outside at the couple's Los Angeles home "after my workout when it's quiet, and Nick's busy doing his thing".

"There's literally every year of my life in this book, which is why I'm so nervous," she explained, revealing she spoke to her mum, teachers from her childhood, and key people from her early career days to help inform the personal story.

"I've had to push against the norm a lot through my whole life, and I discuss that in-depth," added The Sky Is Pink actress. "I call this the in-between interviews book. Everything I talked about in my interviews is public knowledge, but what happens when I go back into my trailer, or when I go home at night? I might share great moments of my personal life, but I've always had walls up and been very private, and I open up in my book... This book helped drop the curtain and share my vulnerabilities."

Unfinished is due to be released on 19 January.