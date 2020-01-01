Ana de Armas: 'Fame is not what I wanted'

Ana de Armas has opened up on being thrust into the spotlight, insisting fame is "not what I wanted".

The 32-year-old No Time to Die actress spoke to Flaunt magazine about her blossoming career and spending the Covid-19 lockdown in Los Angeles with boyfriend Ben Affleck. The romance has attracted a lot of attention, and while Ana is proud of her career, she feels less comfortable with certain aspects of her success.

“It’s funny as an actor because you do what you do and you don’t think of the consequences of your job and then all of a sudden you are in the spotlight and you realise ‘Oh this is not what I wanted!’" she explained.

"(Fame) to me, is not the most exciting thing about my job, it never has been, at all. It is just a consequence of my job."

Ana also revealed that she enjoyed spending time with Ben during lockdown, but has missed her family in Cuba.

“It’s been so hard not to see them,” the Knives Out star says, insisting she doesn’t want to stay in Los Angeles forever. “It’s a lot, or maybe it’s just because I miss Cuba too much or something. It’s a different experience for me to be in L.A.”

Her attitude towards her stardom has helped her prepare for her role as Marilyn Monroe in the movie Blonde.

“All that fame and that exposure was also (Marilyn’s) worst nightmare and it grew in me a lot of empathy for her and what she was going through," she explained. "It was a really intense time for her.”

Blonde is due for a 2021 release.