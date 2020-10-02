NEWS ‘No Time To Die’ has been delayed until April 2021 Newsdesk Share with :





The upcoming 25th movie in the James Bond franchise has been pushed back yet again due to the coronavirus pandemic, as fans will now have to wait a full year after the production’s original release date to see the finished product.



Originally due in April this year, ‘No Time To Die’ - which will mark Daniel Craig’s final outing as the suave spy - was pushed back in March to a November release date, but on Friday (02.10.20), producers confirmed the revised date still won’t be possible as several countries continue to battle with the global health crisis.



A tweet from the official James Bond Twitter read: “MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of NO TIME TO DIE, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April 2021 in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience.



“We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing NO TIME TO DIE next year. (sic)”



The news comes after Ana de Armas, who will play Paloma in the upcoming movie, expressed her excitement to finally see the flick earlier this week.



She said: “It’s been such a long time coming but finally, the theatres are starting to re-open and the world can finally see it. I’m looking forward to the moment and I’m really hoping … we also get a chance to celebrate after all the hard work.



“I still don’t really know if I’m going to see my co-stars or if we’re going to get to celebrate together finally. It’s Daniel’s last movie and that’s a big deal - it’s been very emotional for everybody. I don’t even know if we’re all going to be able to get together yet.”



Alongside Daniel and Ana, the likes of Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, and Christoph Waltz are all set to star in the Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed blockbuster.