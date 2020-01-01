Kate Beckinsale reveals miscarriage while offering Chrissy Teigen support

Kate Beckinsale has opened up about her own personal miscarriage experience in support of Chrissy Teigen.

The Underworld star took to Instagram to defend the supermodel from online trolls after Chrissy announced on Thursday she had lost her baby with husband John Legend.

Chrissy, who had been on bed rest for weeks following a series of complications, was rushed to hospital for excessive bleeding and underwent two blood transfusions as doctors tried to save her son, Jack.

The heartbroken model and TV personality shared the sad news and photos with followers on social media, prompting some users to slam her for being so open.

"I’ve noticed people criticizing @chrissyteigen for sharing deeply intimate photos of the loss of her baby," Kate wrote in a post on the picture-sharing site.

"As if there’s some protocol during soul-scouring calamity that, if not observed, emboldens people who do not know her or her family to say how she should be handling the unimaginable," the actress went on.

The 47-year-old star, who is mum to 21-year-old Lily Mo Sheen, went on to disclose her own heartbreak, revealing she had also suffered a devastating miscarriage.

"Years ago, I lost a baby at 20 weeks," Kate recalled, explaining: "I had managed to keep my pregnancy quiet and I absolutely collapsed inside and no one would have known."

She confessed: "There is grief, shame and shock so often that come with an experience like this, plus the heartbreak of your body continuing, after the loss, to act as if it had a child to nurture... It can be the loneliest, most soul destroying period of time, particularly if you are not in the position of having an emotionally connected, supportive partner like Chrissy has."

Kate wrapped up her emotional post by praising Chrissy for sharing the extremely intimate photos from the hospital room after losing her baby with fans online.

"I think it’s an honour to be allowed into another person's grief, especially with a subject like this," Kate noted.

She concluded: "Sending so much love to the Legend family, but also so much to the women and couples who have kept it quiet and suffered. I know there are so many." She thanked Chrissy for sharing and added: "Let’s let the grieving decide what’s right for them. Send support or keep quiet. This is a really hard time to bear. Blessings and hugs to all."