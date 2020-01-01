NEWS Sam Claflin hoping for Enola Holmes sequel Newsdesk Share with :





Sam Claflin is hopeful he will be able to reprise his role as Mycroft Holmes for a possible Enola Holmes sequel.



The British actor plays the oldest Holmes sibling, alongside Henry Cavill as the famed super sleuth Sherlock Holmes and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown as the titular heroine.



The movie, which is based on Nancy Springer's six-book series, debuted on Netflix in September, and Sam is keeping his fingers crossed that another Enola Holmes movie will be on the cards.



"As long as people enjoy it and I think that Netflix is an amazing home for it as a film because I think that usually it means that more eyes will get to it and that’s what’s important to me. I want people to enjoy the work that I make," the 34-year-old told Yahoo.



"It’s hard to know. It’s not my decision, unfortunately, although I wish it was sometimes," Sam added, when asked if he knew if a follow-up was being considered. "But it’s out of my hands. I’d definitely be interested in rocking the moustache for a follow-up."



He also shared details of his experience on the set of the detective adventure, and revealed that he and Millie introduced the hit reality TV show Love Island to a very confused Henry.



“It was quite a sight to behold, watching Henry get his head around the ins and outs of the latest gossip from Love Island,” Sam laughed. “I’ve dabbled a little bit in Love Island – it’s a bit of a guilty pleasure – so I could keep up with Millie but Henry is so far removed from that world, it was quite funny to watch.”



Enola Holmes is streaming on Netflix now.