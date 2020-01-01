NEWS Clint Eastwood is set to direct and star in 'Cry Macho' Newsdesk Share with :





The 90-year-old actor and director will also produce the movie, which is based on N. Richard Nash's 1975 novel of the same name.



Eastwood will direct from a script written by Nash and Nick Schneck, before Nash's death in December 2000 at 87, while Al Ruddy, Jessica Meier and Tim Moore will produce alongside Eastwood.



'Cry Macho' tells the story of down on his luck horse trainer Mike Milo (Eastwood), who tries to make $50,000 by kidnapping a boy from his mother in Mexico City and delivering him to his father - Milo's former boss - in Texas.

This will be Eastwood's first on-screen role since 2018's 'The Mule'.



'Cry Macho' has had a complicated journey to the big screen. Back in the 1980s, Eastwood intended to star and direct but instead chose to focus on the 1988 movie 'The Dead Pool'.



Arnold Schwarzenegger was interested in the film in the 2000s but his run for governor of California in 2003 put the project on hold.



It was then announced as a star vehicle for Schwarzenegger in 2011, who is a close friend of producer Ruddy.

Speaking about Schwarzenegger at the time, Ruddy said: "He's got a vulnerability and a sweetness. He's never had an extended opportunity to do this kind of work as an actor."



However, the project never went ahead and Eastwood has now renewed his interest in the movie.