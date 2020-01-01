NEWS Billy Crudup is in talks to join 'The Flash' movie Newsdesk Share with :





The 52-year-old actor was first attached to the project in 2016, when he was cast by then-director Rick Famuyiwa, to play the father of Barry Allen, aka The Flash.



Famuyiwa left the project later that year and was replaced by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein in 2018 but they also left one year later and Crudup eventually departed the long-gestating project too, although he did play the part in a brief scene in 2017's 'Justice League'.



Meanwhile, current director Andy Muschietti is hoping to shoot the movie in London in 2021 and Crudup is in talks to return, alongside Ezra Miller as The Flash, according to 'The Hollywood Reporter'.



The movie will see Flash go back in time to prevent the murder of his mother, but this has unintended consequences for his own life.



Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Ben Affleck will reprise his role as Batman in the DC Extended Universe movie.



Muschietti said: "(Affleck's Batman) is a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction between Affleck's Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven't seen before.



"It's Barry's movie, it's Barry's story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that's one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That's where the Affleck Batman kicks in."



Andy added that he was pleased to be collaborating with Ben because of his previous experience of directing movies.



He said: "I'm glad to be collaborating with someone who has been on both sides of the camera, too. He understands."



And Michael Keaton - who previously played the titular role in 1989's 'Batman' and its 1992 sequel 'Batman Returns' - will also have a "substantial" part in 'The Flash'.