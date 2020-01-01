NEWS Craig Roberts always had Sally Hawkins in mind for the lead in 'Eternal Beauty' Newsdesk Share with :





The 29-year-old director has helmed the movie which stars Hawkins as Jane, a woman suffering from depression and schizophrenia and admits that the 'Blue Jasmine' star was the actress he wanted from the start – after realising he wouldn't be able to play the lead himself.



Craig said: "I wrote it for myself and then when I realised I couldn't play Jane I passed it to Sally, she was always in mind. I knew it had to be Sally, she's the only actress who could do it this way."



He also revealed that he was grateful to have Sally on board for the project before she received an Academy Award nomination for her role in 'The Shape of Water'.



Craig joked: "She was attached for two years. We made her sign a contract as soon as she was nominated for an Oscar."



'Eternal Beauty' marks Craig's second feature film, after he played the titular character in his 2015 directorial debut 'Just Jim'. He revealed that he learnt lessons of trying to juggle commitments both on and off screen.



Roberts explained: "The first one helped because it made me realise that I should never put myself in it. I'm glad this wasn't my first film as in that I was experimenting and trying to find my voice."



Stars such as David Thewlis and Billie Piper are among the supporting cast for the film and Craig felt like a "competition winner" to have such a collection of actors on board for the flick.



Speaking to HeyUGuys.com, he said: "Filmmaking is 90 per cent casting really, if you get that right you don't really have to do much. I felt like a competition winner when these people agreed to be in my film."