The Witches remake to bypass cinemas and go straight to video on-demand





The upcoming remake of The Witches, starring Anne Hathaway, is heading straight to video on-demand just in time for Halloween.



Originally set for a theatrical release, the adaptation of Roald Dahl's classic 1983 book is directed by Robert Zemeckis and stars Oscar winner Hathaway as the Grand High Witch, alongside Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, Kristin Chenoweth and Chris Rock.



The movie was scheduled to open on 16 October in the U.S., but Warner Bros. executives yanked the project from the release schedule over the summer due to the cinema shutdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and it will now be released on streaming service HBO Max on 22 October.



However, it's still scheduled to be released in U.K. cinemas in the coming months, although an official date has not been confirmed.



Based on Dahl’s terrifying children's book, The Witches is a re-imagining of Nicolas Roeg's 1990 cult classic, in which Anjelica Huston gave a movie-stealing performance as the Grand High Witch.



The Witches follows the story of a young orphan who stumbles upon a secret coven of witches during a holiday at the seaside, and with the help of his beloved elderly grandmother, played by Academy Award-winning actress Spencer, tries to halt their plan to turn every child across the world into a mouse.



Spencer previously spoke to People about her joy at starring in the movie, and said she was excited to be playing such a fun character.



“Grandma was such a fun character to play because of her personality, expansive knowledge of witches, and her compassion,” she explained. “She’s just the type of person you want on your side if you have to battle witches!”