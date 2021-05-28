Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond pushed to Easter

The release of the new James Bond movie, No Time To Die, has been pushed to next year.

The film, starring Daniel Craig in what will be his final outing as 007, was set to hit cinemas in April, but the coronavirus pandemic forced producers to shelve the release until November.

Now, No Time to Die is on the move again, just a day after Billie Eilish debuted her new video for the film's theme. It will hit theatres on 2 April - the same day as the latest Fast & Furious film was originally due to be released.

"We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing No Time To Die next year," a statement from studio bosses at MGM reads.

In light of the news, bosses at Universal announced on Friday that the ninth instalment of the Fast & Furious franchise, titled F9, will be delayed until 28 May 2021, so as not to be in direct competition with the highly-anticipated Bond movie.

The decision comes as major cinemas in the biggest U.S. markets, such as New York and Los Angeles, remain closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and cinemas in the U.K. could face a possible lockdown again in the coming weeks after a spike in cases.

No Time to Die also stars Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes.