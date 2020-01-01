Chrissy Teigen's mother kisses late grandson Jack as she mourns loss in heartbreaking clip

Chrissy Teigen's mother Vilailuck Teigen has shared a devastating video of herself mourning the loss of her grandson Jack.

The model announced the devastating news that she'd miscarried on her Instagram page on Wednesday night, revealing doctors had been unable to save their baby boy despite two blood transfusions and other medical interventions.

She shared the news alongside several black-and-white pictures of herself and husband John Legend, one of which showed them cradling their son, who they had named Jack.

In her own post, Vilailuck, who also goes by the name of Pepper, shared several photographs of herself cradling the baby inside the hospital, writing: "My heart aches love you so much baby Jack."

The family has been documenting the tragic loss in a bid to help anyone else going through the same thing, and the latest post begins with a hospital worker presenting Jack to Vilailuck, who soon begins to cry.

She clasps her hands together and bows her head down, while two subsequent photos show Vilailuck holding the child in her arms.

Chrissy had been hospitalised at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Sunday night after enduring a month of bleeding due to having a weak placenta. She had been in medical care since and was on "serious bed rest" due to the bleeding.

Messages of support flooded in for the family, with famous pals including Kim Kardashian, Gabrielle Union, Viola Davis, Channing Tatum, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Selma Blair, Ruby Rose, Sophia Bush and Alyssa Milano among those reaching out to Chrissy and John.