Lily James keen to take on roles that force her to 'examine' her pain

Lily James is keen to push herself as an actress by taking on roles which force her to "examine" the pain in her life.

The 31-year-old actress stars as Mrs. de Winter in the upcoming Netflix adaptation of Daphne du Maurier's classic 1938 novel Rebecca. While the role was a tough one to take on, Lily has vowed not to shy away from playing characters that make her push herself.

"Your pain, your happiness, your grief are all part of who you are," she told Harper's Bazaar magazine.

"This idea that we should always be happy is probably setting us back: often in life, we don’t take our pain seriously, as a way of coping, but it’s obviously there and you have to examine it," she mused.

Lily has another major role upcoming - she'll star in a BBC adaptation of Nancy Mitford's The Pursuit of Love, another book from the same era, published in 1945, co-starring Dominic West.

Away from her busy onscreen life, the British star has been experiencing the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown like everyone else.

Asked what she's learned during the extended period at home, Lily shared: "Lockdown forces you to confront things about yourself, and part of stopping was realising that repeating yourself is the death of creativity."

She added: "I just know that I want to try to stretch myself and become another person... I hope that’s what next year will bring."