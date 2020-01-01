Millie Bobby Brown became comfortable with improvising on Enola Holmes set

Millie Bobby Brown grew comfortable with improvisation while filming new flick Enola Holmes.

The British actress has never felt able to go off-script while playing Eleven in TV show Stranger Things so she wasn’t sure about the idea of doing a little improvisation with her new Netflix movie, in which she plays detective Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister.

However, once she stepped onto the set, she felt so comfortable that she often made up lines on the spot.

“That’s something I’ve never really been very comfortable with. Stranger Things is very scripted, and I usually stick to it because I never really feel I have anything to add. Eleven is Eleven. But when I did my first day of shooting on Enola, immediately I felt it was something I could really explore with,” she explained to Deadline.

“I have to be really comfortable with a crew to be able to improvise, I think. I don’t want to feel embarrassed. It’s like a thing in my head. The first day on set, I did immediately feel so comfortable, and I felt like I could really explore those boundaries without judgement. It felt like a great creative space for us. I did a lot of improv in the end.”

Director Harry Bradbeer further revealed they mostly stuck to Jack Thorne’s script, but when the 16-year-old did add in spontaneous lines or moments, the camera crew struggled to keep up with her.

“The only person it really killed was the focus puller, who was on the verge of a nervous breakdown the whole time,” he laughed. “He said, ‘She’s like a gazelle, Harry. I can’t keep up with her.’”

Enola Holmes, also starring Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, and Helena Bonham Carter, is streaming on Netflix now.