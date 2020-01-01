Evan Rachel Wood found Kajillionaire character during quirky rehearsal phase

Evan Rachel Wood helped create her Kajillionaire character during oddball rehearsals with director Miranda July.

In the new crime comedy, the Westworld star plays Old Dolio, an introvert who helps carry out scams with her parents, played by Richard Jenkins and Debra Winger, because she has never known another kind of life.

Before the film began shooting in summer 2018, Wood and July got together in the director's studio and helped create Old Dolio through improvisation which would focus on the character's limitations, for example, July wouldn't let Wood look her in the eye or express herself using her hands.

"And then we'd do it again, and she'd say, 'You're actually not allowed to use words this time; you have to communicate through movements or sounds or your eyes.' Or 'OK, do this one, but do this like you're like a wild animal, like you're a creature,'" Wood recalled in an interview with Variety. "Eventually, we found that the best animal to channel for Old Dolio was a proud lion. And so occasionally on set when the camera was on me, she would shout out, 'Proud lion!' and I would know what she meant."

The Thirteen actress learned about the part through a mutual friend and reached out to July after she had read the script, and they met for dinner in December 2017 so the filmmaker could make sure she was the right fit.

"I knew she was a very good actress, but she's such a shape-shifter that I remember looking at different things online and being like, 'Who is she?'" July explained. "So I remember when we met over dinner, I was still really looking for clues as to her soul. Like, of course she could play any part, but with her soul, is there an Old Dolio in there?"

Wood convinced July and the movie went on to premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

Kajillionaire is in U.S. cinemas now.