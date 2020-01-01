NEWS Riz Ahmed: 'Rapping is my therapy' Newsdesk Share with :





Riz Ahmed turns to rap as a form of "therapy".



The British-Pakistani actor appeared on Britain's The Graham Norton Show on Friday night and discussed his love of rap.



In addition to his celebrated career onscreen, he's also released two albums - 2011's Microscope and The Long Goodbye, which dropped earlier this year.



"It is a big part of who I am," says the 37-year-old star. "It's my therapy and the film is an extension of that. Music is my career but it is something I need to do."



Ahmed was on the show to promote his movie Mogul Mowgli, co-written by, produced by and starring the actor. It follows the story of British Pakistani rapper Zed (Ahmed) who, on the cusp of his first world tour, is struck down by an illness that threatens to derail his big break and forces him to face his past, his family, and the uncertainty of his legacy.



Asked if the film is his 'baby', the Venom star said: "A lot of my life is in it. It is about reassessment of what really matters. Its big theme is that you don't know where you are going unless you look back and try and re-connect."



Mogul Mowgli is scheduled to be released in the U.K. on 30 October. It premiered at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival in Germany in February.