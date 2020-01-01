Chris Hemsworth: 'I'd be unemployed without my fans'

Chris Hemsworth credits his fans for his career, insisting he'd be "unemployed" without them.

The star thanked fans for their support after being nominated for two E! People's Choice Awards for his role as mercenary Tyler Rake in Netflix's Extraction - the streamer's most-watched original movie of all time.

In a video shared to Instagram, the 37-year-old not only thanked his fans but also encouraged them to vote, sharing: "Myself and Extraction got a number of nominations.

"So thank you so much for the support for this film... I have to say the People's Choice Awards are the most special for me, as they're the vote of the fans, the vote of the people; it's your voice."

He added: "We would all be unemployed without you - so thank you, thank you, thank you!"

E! People's Choice Awards will be broadcast live from Santa Monica on 15 November, with Jennifer Lopez set to take home the ceremony’s Icon of 2020 honour, and singers Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga leading the nominations for the awards after landing seven nods apiece.