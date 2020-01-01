NEWS Rupert Everett keen to write and direct more projects for himself after Oscar Wilde biopic success Newsdesk Share with :





Rupert Everett is planning to write and direct another project for himself next year, following the success of his 2018 Oscar Wilde biopic.



The star penned, directed and starred as the Irish author and playwright in The Happy Prince - telling the story of Wilde's final days in exile in Paris, France, after he was released from his two-year prison term in Reading, England for sodomy.



It was a passion project for the star and, despite fearing he'd be "the guy that gave up" on the venture, he's keen to do it all over again with another film.



"I think that sort of thing is like pregnancy in a way," he explains during an appearance on Friday's instalment of The Graham Norton Show.



"You think during it that you will never ever do it again and then as soon as the baby comes, you're off trying to do another one," he smiles, adding, "Hopefully I am doing another one next year."



Explaining how working on The Happy Prince uncovered a different side to him, Everett continues: "I had no idea I had that kind of tenacity and after I'd done it, I thought, 'My god, what I could have done if I had known I had it'.



"In our business, tenacity is more important than talent. You keep going until something happens. I don't know how I kept going, but I did."