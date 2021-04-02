NEWS ‘F9’ has been pushed back to May 2021 Newsdesk Share with :





The upcoming ninth instalment of the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise was originally set to be released in May this year, but after the coronavirus pandemic closed down cinemas around the world, the movie was delayed until April 2, 2021.



However, after this week saw the upcoming James Bond movie, ‘No Time To Die’, also get pushed back to April 2, Universal - who are distributing both movies - have decided to delay ‘F9’ for an extra month.



Instead, the ‘Fast & Furious’ flick will now get a theatrical release on May 28, 2021.



Meanwhile, Vin Diesel previously teased a “big surprise” for fans of the franchise back in March this year.



‘F9’ will see John Cena and Dame Helen Mirren join the cast, and Vin - who stars as Dom Toretto - suggested another huge name could be coming into the action blockbuster franchise.



He said at the time: "There's a big surprise coming ... I can't tell anyone. [But] it is so awesome!



"It's a testament to the franchise, it's a testament to all the work that everyone has done and it's a testament to the integrity.



"As a thespian, as someone who started acting when I was seven years old, it's wonderful to dance with other acclaimed thespians and try to make magic.”



Former professional wrestler turned Hollywood star John Cena makes his first appearance in the movie series for the upcoming ninth instalment, and he previously opened up on how much "expectation" there is for him to "deliver" for the loyal fan base the popular films have acquired over the years.



He explained: "The global connection the franchise has with its fans and the respect that the franchise has for its fans is like nothing I've ever seen before.



"It allowed me to really look at the absolute analytics of the project through the people who have been working some 20 years on this.



"It really is a family atmosphere, there's a lot of respect for the franchise, there is that expectation to deliver for the fan base, and it's been like no other experience I've been on.



"You kind of have to earn your respect in so many ways, but once you do you are absolutely, unexpectedly welcomed into the family. It's been really, really special, and I'm very fortunate."