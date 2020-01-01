Sofia Vergara tops Forbes' Highest Paid Actresses list

Sofia Vergara has beaten Angelina Jolie to the top of Forbes magazine's new highest-paid actresses countdown.

The Modern Family star raked in an estimated $43 million (£33.2 million) over the last year to rank first on the new list, while Jolie comes in second with $35.5 million (£27.4 million), $4 million (£3 million) ahead of Wonder Woman Gal Gadot, who places third.

Melissa McCarthy and Meryl Streep round out the top five, while Emily Blunt, Nicole Kidman, Ellen Pompeo, Elisabeth Moss, and Viola Davis complete the top 10.

Dwayne Johnson recently topped Forbes magazine's Highest Paid Actors list for the second year in a row with an estimated $87.5 million (£67.6 million) 2019/2020 haul, $16 million (£12.4 million) more than second-placed Ryan Reynolds.