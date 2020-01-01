Clockers star Thomas Jefferson Byrd dead following shooting incident

Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd has died following a shooting incident in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 70-year-old Clockers star, who has appeared in several Spike Lee films, passed away on Saturday.

Atlanta police officers found Byrd lying unresponsive as they responded to reports of a shooting. Emergency medial service staff pronounced him dead from multiple gunshot wounds to the back at the scene.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating his death.

Lee posted a tribute on social media on Sunday, which reads: "I’m So Sad To Announce The Tragic Murder Of Our Beloved Brother Thomas Jefferson Byrd Last Night In Atlanta. Georgia. Tom Is My Guy."

Spike posted footage of the actor as "The Frightening Character Errol Barnes" in Clockers, adding: "Brother Byrd Also Did His Thang In My Joints - CHI-RAQ, SWEET BLOOD OF JESUS, RED HOOK SUMMER, BAMBOOZLED, HE GOT GAME, GET ON THE BUS, GIRL 6 And CLOCKERS. May We All Wish Condolences And Blessings To His Family. Rest In Peace Brother Byrd."

His credits also include Bulworth, 1998 TV mini-series Mama Flora's Family, MacArthur Park, Never Get Outta the Boat, Lackawanna Blues, and Brooklyn's Finest. His final film, Freedom's Path, is currently in post-production.

Born in Georgia, Byrd was also nominated for a Best Actor Tony Award 2003 for role in the Broadway revival of August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.