NEWS Cineworld to close once again following No Time to Die delay Newsdesk





The U.K.'s biggest cinema chain will be temporarily closing its movie theatres this week following the postponement of Bond movie No Time to Die.



Cineworld officials, which first closed branches in March following the Covid-19 outbreak, reopened cinemas in time for the release of Christopher Nolan's espionage thriller Tenet at the end of August and Disney's The New Mutants in early September. However, since then, there has been a gaping hole where big-budget blockbusters used to be as studios pulled their releases due to the ongoing pandemic.



The upcoming 007 movie, which will be Daniel Craig's final outing as the famous spy, was thought to be cinemas' lifeline as MGM and Universal officials had restarted their marketing campaign ahead of the planned 12 November release in the U.K. However, on Friday, it was announced that they would be postponing the release until 2 April 2021, a full year after its original release date.



The delay means that the next big studio blockbuster is currently Dune, to be released on 18 December, although this is also expected to be rescheduled, and as a result of the lack of new releases, Cineworld officials confirmed on Monday morning that they will be suspending operations at 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse locations in the U.K. and 536 Regal cinemas in the U.S. on Thursday until an unknown date.



"As major US markets, mainly New York, remained closed and without guidance on reopening timing, studios have been reluctant to release their pipeline of new films," officials said in a statement to the City. "In turn, without these new releases, Cineworld cannot provide customers in both the US and the UK - the company's primary markets - with the breadth of strong commercial films necessary for them to consider coming back to theatres against the backdrop of Covid-19."



The decision will affect 45,000 workers, many of which found out their jobs were at risk when the news was first reported in The Sunday Times.