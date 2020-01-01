NEWS Billy Crudup is in talks to join the cast of 'The Flash' Newsdesk Share with :





The 52-year-old actor is in negotiations to join Ezra Miller in the cast of the superhero movie based on the DC Extended Universe superhero.



Billy has been long associated with the project having been attached since 2016. He had been cast to play Dr. Henry Allen, the father of Barry Allen, also known as The Flash, when director Rick Famuyiwa was attached to the movie.



Billy remained on board as the film went through various directors before eventually departing. However, he now looks set to star in Andy Muschietti's project, which is set to shoot in London in 2021.



Crudup has previously played the role of Henry in 'Justice League'.



The film is set for release in 2022 and will see former 'Batman' stars Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton reprise their roles as the iconic hero as The Flash travels across parallel universes.



Andy has promised that Affleck's 'Batman' will have an important part to play in the movie.



The 47-year-old director said: "Batman)is a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck's [Bruce] Wayne will bring an emotional level that we have never seen before.



"It's Barry's movie, it's Barry's story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that's one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That's where the Affleck Batman kicks in."



Andy also revealed that he was pleased to be working with Affleck, who understands what it takes to direct a blockbuster.



He added: "I'm glad to be collaborating with someone who has been on both sides of the camera, too. He understands."