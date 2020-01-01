NEWS Harry Styles denies he's in the running for James Bond Newsdesk Share with :





Harry Styles has denied he's in the running to be the next James Bond.



Daniel Craig is set to step down from the role after No Time To Die, the upcoming 25th instalment in the spy thriller franchise, 14 years after making his debut as 007 in 2006's Casino Royale.



British newspaper The Sun alleged over the weekend that Harry had met with bosses at MGM to discuss the role, but a spokesperson for the Adore You hitmaker told MailOnline that the claims "aren't even remotely true."



Odds on him landing the role were subsequently slashed from 100/1 to 25/1, just weeks after betting was suspended on fellow Brit - and Harry's Dunkirk co-star - Tom Hardy following a report that he was to replace Craig as Bond.



Editors at The Vulcan Reporter alleged that the Venom star had been offered the part in June after a successful audition, and producers had planned to unveil him as the iconic spy in November, when No Time to Die was due to be released.



However, the film has been delayed due to the pandemic once again, with it now scheduled to hit cinemas in April 2021.



The Watermelon Sugar singer previously heaped praise on the Bond franchise and told Hits Radio that it would be a dream come true to play the heroic lothario.



"I grew up watching those. You know, I loved him when I was a kid. So I think it's kind of everyone's dream a little bit, right?" Harry stated.



The former One Direction singer made his movie debut with 2017's Dunkirk and has finally lined up his second project - he's set to star alongside Florence Pugh in Olivia Wilde's psychological thriller Don't Worry, Darling.