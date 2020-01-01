Josh Brolin found making Avengers more satisfying than Deadpool 2

Josh Brolin found playing Thanos in the final two Avengers movies much more satisfying than portraying Cable in Deadpool 2.

The Sicario actor dominated the comic book movie genre in 2018 when he starred as both the Avengers' ultimate nemesis Thanos, a CGI character created using motion capture, and Cable, a time-travelling soldier with a metal arm, alongside Ryan Reynolds in the Deadpool sequel.

Talking about the two experiences to cinematographer Roger Deakins on his Team Deakins podcast, Brolin admitted he preferred Avengers because he had more freedom to explore Thanos, which he likened to Marlon Brando's Colonel Kurtz in Apocalypse Now.

"I mentioned Brando in Apocalypse Now, this guy who is very elusive and insane but what he is saying makes sense and is poetical," Brolin said. "I started seeing the parallel which I liked for me. I loved being able to resort to a film like Apocalypse Now when I was doing something like Avengers.

"Deadpool was hard. Even though it was funny, it was harder. That was more of a business transaction, it was more, 'We need to make this like this,' which I didn't feel that way with Avengers. With those directors, they would constantly go back and reference Scarface or Dog Day Afternoon. Whether or not it was a manipulation, they knew what to throw out there to bring it back into something inspired."

Brolin's Thanos was seemingly killed off at the end of last year's Avengers: Endgame, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, while it remains to be seen if he will reprise the Cable role for further movies, although he signed a four-deal film for the character.