Billy Crudup rejoins Ezra Miller's The Flash movie

Billy Crudup is reportedly set to rejoin the standalone The Flash movie.



The Emmy-winning actor is in talks to reprise his role as the father of Ezra Miller's super-fast hero Barry Allen in the long-awaited blockbuster, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



Crudup appeared as Dr. Henry Allen in one scene in 2017’s Justice League, and was originally set to star in the DC and Warner Bros. spin-off back in 2016. However, after directors Rick Famuyiwa, John Francis Daley, and Jonathan Goldstein exited the movie, Crudup also departed to pursue other projects.



It director Andy Muschietti has now been hired to helm The Flash, and production is set to kick off in London next year, according to the outlet.



The standalone flick is also set to star Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck, who will be reprising their roles as Bruce Wayne and his crime-fighting alter-ego Batman, in a movie that will reportedly feature the Flash jumping through alternate universes and travelling through time.



Christina Hodson, who penned the recent Harley Quinn spin-off, Birds of Prey, starring Margot Robbie, has written the script, which will see Barry travelling back in time to prevent his mother’s murder.



Crudup recently won an Emmy for his role in the hit Apple+ drama The Morning Show.



The Flash is set for release in 2022.