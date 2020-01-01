NEWS Josh Brolin has described 'Deadpool 2' as 'a business transaction' Newsdesk Share with :





Josh Brolin has described 'Deadpool 2' as "a business transaction" compared to his role as Thanos in 'The Avengers'.



The 52-year-old actor played the role of Cable in the superhero sequel but enjoyed playing the role of the villainous Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series much more.



Josh said: "'Deadpool' was hard. Even though it was funny, it was harder. That was more of a business transaction, it was more, 'We need to make this like this', which I didn't feel that way with 'Avengers.'"



Brolin revealed that he relished the flexibility that came with playing the character of Thanos.



He explained: "I mentioned (Marlon) Brando in 'Apocalypse Now', this guy who is very elusive and insane but what he is saying makes sense and is poetical. I started seeing the parallel which I liked for me. I loved being able to resort to a film like 'Apocalypse Now' when I was doing something like 'Avengers'.



"The more I watched it, the more I realised this is a real guy. This is not a big purple guy, this is a guy with insides and cells and feelings. Then it became fun. To me, it was like going to do 1970s black box theatre in New York. You totally resort to your imagination. It is absolutely behavioural, if not more than other movies."



The 'No Country For Old Men' star revealed that 'Avengers' directors Anthony and Joe Russo would often reference 1970s and 1980s movies on set to help inspire him.



Josh recalled to the 'Team Deakins' podcast: "They would constantly go back and reference 'Scarface' or 'Dog Day Afternoon'. Whether or not it was a manipulation, they knew what to throw out there to bring it back into something inspired."