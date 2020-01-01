Busy Philipps revisits teenage abortion ahead of U.S. election

Busy Philipps has revisited her teenage abortion as women's reproductive rights become a hot-button U.S. election issue.

The Cougar Town star joined Daily Beast reporters Molly Jong-Fast and Rick Wilson for a new episode of their podcast, The New Abnormal, and reflected on the difficult decision she made back when she was 15, and the possibility of Republican leaders attempting to make abortion illegal once more should Donald Trump win a second term as U.S. leader in November.

"I just wanted to say very simply... I had an abortion when I was 15 and the situation surrounding it is unimportant, but I deserve bodily autonomy," she declared.

Explaining: "I deserve equality and I'm not going to be shamed for decisions that I've made about my own body and my own life based on my own beliefs," the actress and activist defended her stance.

"What if vasectomies were as stigmatized as abortions?" she added.

It's not the first time the mum-of-two has pleaded the case for women to retain control over their own bodies - last year she testified in front of Representatives at the U.S. Congress in Washington, D.C. and insisted the opportunity to speak her mind on the controversial subject remains one of her "favourite" things she's "ever done".