Chris Evans blasts Donald Trump over COVID-19 tweet

Chris Evans has lashed out at Donald Trump after the U.S. leader urged Americans to stop taking COVID-19 so seriously in a tweet on Monday.

Trump has left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland on Monday evening after battling coronavirus there over the weekend, and in a social media post, he assured supporters he was feeling better than ever.

"Feeling really good!" he tweeted, adding: "Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!"

His comment opposes everything top medics and scientists have learned about the virus, which has killed over a million people around the world. Captain America star Evans was left far from impressed.

"Don’t be afraid of Covid?! You’ve been under round-the-clock care by the best doctors using the best drugs. Do you really think everyone has access to that?!" he raged on Twitter.

"Sadly, I’m sure you’re aware of that disparity, you just don’t care. This is reckless to a shocking degree, even for you," Evans admonished the U.S. leader.

Trump was airlifted from the White House to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday after he and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, tested positive for COVID-19. A number of his closest aides also tested positive for the virus over the weekend. These include Kellyanne Conway and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.