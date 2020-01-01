Gabrielle Union: 'America's Got Talent dispute was not a publicity stunt'

Gabrielle Union has slammed speculation that her decision to bring forward allegations of racism and misconduct on the set of America’s Got Talent was a publicity stunt.

The actress was fired from her judging role on the competition show last year after just one season and claimed she was let go after complaining about behind-the-scenes comments and experiences.

Union and NBC bosses met up in December to thrash things out and the TV chiefs agreed to conduct an investigation, following which they declared they had uncovered no wrongdoing and had closed the case.

While they've come to an "amicable resolution" with the actress, the L.A.'s Finest star told Marie Claire magazine producers gave her “excessive notes” about her appearance and deemed her hairstyles “too black".

She insisted: “I should be able to exist however the f**k I want to exist, because if you’re hiring Gabrielle Union for my talent, then my talent is going to come out of my body in every way, shape, and incarnation that I can imagine."

She added: “You’re getting more bang for your buck the more you allow me to exist as I see fit."

Union went on to admit she was disappointed that high-profile black NBC talent, like Al Roker and Terry Crews, didn’t publicly support her, and addressed cynics who believe her battle with NBC was all about publicity and retribution for being fired.

“That very sentiment is how all of this has been allowed to go on for centuries," she explained, asserting: “That kind of gaslighting, I categorically reject. You are not going to gaslight me into minimising my trauma, which is exactly what allows this to continue on for the next person.”

After an investigation into Union’s dismissal, NBC executives said they uncovered no wrongdoing. However, the entertainment giant released a statement to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six positing: “NBC Entertainment appreciates the important concerns raised by Gabrielle Union and remains committed to ensuring an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds can be treated with respect."