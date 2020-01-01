Chadwick Boseman's pastor brother 'prayed to God to take him' the day before his passing

Chadwick Boseman's pastor brother Derrick asked God to "let your will be done" the day before the actor passed away following a four-year battle with colon cancer.

The Black Panther star lost his health battle aged 43 back in August and, speaking to the New York Times about their sibling's private fight, Derrick and his brother Kevin confessed Chadwick was ready for his life to be over.

According to Derrick, Chadwick told him, "Man, I'm in the fourth quarter, and I need you to get me out of the game," as his condition continued to worsen.

"When he told me that, I changed my prayer from, 'God heal him, God save him,' to 'God, let your will be done,' Derrick shared.

"And the next day he passed away," he noted.

While the actor went by his full name of Chadwick Boseman, friends and others closest to him knew him simply as Chad, and Kevin admitted: "I have been trying to remember Chad and not Chadwick... And there's just been a lot of Chadwick in the air."

Kevin, who is also a successful actor, director and writer, added that when someone becomes a celebrity: "You have to start sharing that person with the world - (but) I always endeavoured to just treat him like my brother."

He went on: "A lot of people think making it means becoming an A-list movie star. I didn't force that. I just knew that if Chad wanted to work in the arts, he would find a way and take care of himself."

Derrick also gushed that his brother was always artistically gifted, explaining he could "sit and draw anyone" from a very young age.

"Chad was... probably the most gifted person I've ever met," he smiled.