Dune release moved to October 2021

The release of Denis Villeneuve's Dune has been pushed back to October 2021.



The highly-anticipated sci-fi remake, based on Frank Herbert's novel of the same name, was set to hit cinemas just before Christmas. Promotion for the epic had already commenced, including the official trailer dropping in early September.



However, due to the spike in coronavirus cases around the world, and with many theatres shut for the foreseeable future, including the closures of Cinemaworld and Regal theatres, studio executives at Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures have now delayed Dune's debut by nearly a year, reported Collider. The news follows the release of another much-teased blockbuster, the latest James Bond movie, No Time to Die, being shifted from late November to April 2021.



As a result of the schedule change, Dune has displaced The Batman, which was going to debut on October 1 2021. According to Deadline, the superhero remake, directed by Matt Reeves, will now open on March 4, 2022.



Villeneuve’s Dune will be the first of a two-part adaptation. It stars Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Stellan Skarsgard, Javier Bardem and Charlotte Rampling.